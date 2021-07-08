Valley man good luck for the Phoenix Suns?

PHOENIX — Chicago native, Jorge Hernandez, may be the good luck charm that the Suns need.

RALLY THE VALLEY: Full coverage of Phoenix Suns in 2021 NBA Finals

Hernandez works for a national construction firm that requires him to constantly move from city to city for projects. He is also a huge sports fan and one day realized a trend.

“I just started noticing that every city I’ve lived in, a team has won a championship that year,” he said.

In 2013, Hernandez moved to Seattle. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

In 2015, he moved to El Paso. The Chihuahuas, a minor league AAA baseball team, won the Pacific Coast League Championship.

In 2016, he moved home to Chicago. The Cubs won the World Series.

In 2017, he moved to Washington D.C. The Capitals won the Stanley Cup.

Now he’s here in Phoenix.

“If history tells me anything, it’s that fingers crossed, the Suns will have a championship here in a few short days,” he said.

Although Hernandez is a diehard Chicago Bulls fan, he says he’s enjoyed seeing the excitement of loyal Suns fans and will be cheering for the home team to win the Larry O’Brien trophy.