Suns host Mavericks at Footprint Center for series final Game 7

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives with the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 7:49 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 10:49:58-04

PHOENIX — Game 7 of the Western Conference second round is happening today at the Footprint Center as the Phoenix Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs defeated the Suns 113-86 in the last meeting.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 21 points.

The Suns have gone 39-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 49.7 points in the paint led by Ayton averaging 13.2.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in conference play. Dallas is 7-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.7 points, 10.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 19.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 64.5% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

