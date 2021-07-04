Watch
The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

Aaron Gash/AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, right, is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker, left, during overtime of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 19, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 00:03:53-04

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals after they beat the Atlanta Hawks 118 to 107 Saturday.

The Bucks went without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to an injury to lock up their spot.

Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final.

Trae Young returned to the Hawks' lineup after missing two games with a foot injury.

But it wasn't enough to extend Atlanta's surprising playoff run.

Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals in Game 1 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ABC15.

The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script.

Both were extremely high-scoring. Both went down to the wire.

Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the deciding scorer each time.

There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game.

And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns in the NBA Finals — with Antetokounmpo’s status a major question going into the title series that starts Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

