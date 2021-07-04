The NBA Finals are set: Milwaukee vs. Phoenix for the title

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals after they beat the Atlanta Hawks 118 to 107 Saturday.

The Bucks went without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo due to an injury to lock up their spot.

Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight points in a decisive third quarter for a 118-107 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference final.

Trae Young returned to the Hawks' lineup after missing two games with a foot injury.

But it wasn't enough to extend Atlanta's surprising playoff run.

Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to face the Suns in the NBA Finals in Game 1 on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ABC15.

The two regular-season games between Milwaukee and Phoenix this season fit the same script.

Both were extremely high-scoring. Both went down to the wire.

Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the deciding scorer each time.

There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game.

And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns in the NBA Finals — with Antetokounmpo’s status a major question going into the title series that starts Tuesday.