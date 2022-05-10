Watch
Suns' Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after 64 wins

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 8:29 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:29:35-04

PHOENIX — Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season.

The Suns were the NBA's best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.

Williams joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D'Antoni (2004-05) as coaches who have won the award with the Suns.

The runner-up to New York's Tom Thibodeau last season, Williams was the runaway winner this time.

He received 81 of 100 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 458 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

