Suns' Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after 64 wins

PHOENIX — Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season.

The Suns were the NBA's best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.

A memory ingrained in history.



Monty Williams' family surprised him with his NBA Coach of the Year trophy. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d7cm01KzWs — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 9, 2022

Williams joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D'Antoni (2004-05) as coaches who have won the award with the Suns.

The runner-up to New York's Tom Thibodeau last season, Williams was the runaway winner this time.

He received 81 of 100 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 458 points.