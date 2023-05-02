Suns guard Chris Paul expected to miss games 3 and 4 against Denver with injury, per report

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to miss games 3 and 4 against the Denver Nuggets, per a report from NBA insider Shams Charania with the Athletic.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Paul left Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver.

"We'll find out more (Tuesday)," coach Monty Williams said after a 97-87 loss that allowed the Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

"He couldn't push off of it or anything," Williams explained. "We're not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area."

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action.

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA's all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.

The Suns trail the series 2-0 headed into Game 3 Friday and Game 4 Sunday, both at home.