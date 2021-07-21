Suns fans cherish historic playoff run while mourning Finals loss

PHOENIX — Game 6 led to heartbreak for Suns fans after being so close to winning the NBA finals. But even though the Valley is hurting, there's still a lot of positivity out there.

"For some reason, I was just drawn to come here today," said lifelong Suns fan Michael Pistrui.

He was at the Suns team shop Wednesday feeling sad, but also excited.

"I think they grew through this whole experience and I can't wait to see what happens," said Pistrui.

Most fans are disappointed.

"Tough, it was tough to watch. I'm not going to lie, it really was. I wanted the best for the guys," said Carlos Diaz, a Suns fan.

But many are focusing on the good. The talent, the growth and the leadership in Monty Williams.

"I think the culture that our coach wins and what Chris Paul has brought to our team--I think this is the first of many exciting playoffs runs that we're going to have in the next 5-4 years," said Pistrui.

"There's always next year. This is great for the Valley it's been 10 years so forget about it, this has been very good," said Pistrui.