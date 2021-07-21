Watch
Suns fall short in Finals, Bucks' 50-year wait ends with a title behind 50 from Giannis

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 00:22:29-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns fought hard in a big Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks, but couldn't top Giannis Antetokounmpo and a championship Milwaukee waited 50 years to win again.

FULL COVERAGE: Phoenix Suns battle Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points — and a much-awaited championship win for Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo had 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the series 4-2.

It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo, a dominant performance that in just his first appearance takes its place among some of the game’s greats.

He shot 16 for 25 from the field and made 17-of-19 free throws.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 26 points.

Devin Booker had 19 points but was 0-7 from the three-point line.

