Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

POLL: 9 out of 10 Suns fans expect team to win NBA Finals

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: The Phoenix Suns mascot, Gorilla performs during the NBA game against the New York Knicks at US Airways Center on December 26, 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Knicks defeated the Suns 99-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
New York Knicks v Phoenix Suns
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:38:37-04

Game 5 of the NBA is Saturday and most of Arizona is holding out for the Suns to win, according to a new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OPHI).

Nearly 6 out of every 10 Arizonans, and 9 out of every 10 Suns fans, expect the Suns to take home the Larry O’Brien trophy, the survey found.

The survey also found that 8 in 10 Arizonans who like NBA basketball say they are fans of the Suns, and only 5% of those surveyed say they dislike the team.

“After making it through the last eighteen months, enduring a pandemic, wildfires, and what is shaping up to be the worst seasons in Dbacks history, Arizonans are looking to the Suns to bring some much-needed light to the state,” said OPHI Data Analyst Jacob Joss.

Those who have lived in Arizona the longest were more likely to say that the Suns are their favorite team, and nearly half of Arizonans who have lived in the state for over 20 years say the Suns are their favorite team.

Suns mania has also had a positive effect on the mood of Phoenix residents and the economy, the survey found.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed who had a generally happy attitude said they are Suns fans, and the economy of the City of Phoenix and the state as a whole has risen 84% and 80% respectively.

“Excitement in Arizona is hotter than a summer afternoon, and Arizona’s first professional sports team is providing an always-welcome economic lift as Arizona recovers from the pandemic,” said Mike Noble, OPHI Chief of Research.

The AZPOP is a statewide survey of Arizona residents and provides regular updates on the moods, perceptions, and opinions of Arizonans on hot topics facing the state. This poll was conducted as an online opt-in panel survey from July 6 to July ``11 from an Arizona Statewide General Population sample., according to a press release.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15