PHOTOS: Suns win big in NBA Finals Game 1 against Bucks

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker lies on the court after an offensive foul called against him during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez defends as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dishes off during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne, right, steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) as forward Cameron Johnson (23) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives as Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, left, defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez rebounds as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives pst Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) points after making a shot against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) pumps his fists after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23)defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) scores as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, left, look on during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Associated Press

