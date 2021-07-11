PHOTOS: Suns fall 2-1 in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs

Share Facebook

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns tip off for the start of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots against Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul (3) goes to the basket during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) puts back a shot against Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Phoenix Suns' Torrey Craig (12) dunks during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns' Frank Kaminsky (8) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis, right, reacts to a basket as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) battle for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Paul Sancya/AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, is fouled by Phoenix Suns' Jae Crowder, left, during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot past Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson (23) and Jae Crowder during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a dunk during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) and Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Aaron Gash/AP

