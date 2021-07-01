Share Facebook

Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley reacts as he hits a basket to tie the game late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls during Game 3 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 13, 1993. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan (23) shows he's still friends with the Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley as they get set to play Game 6 of the NBA finals in Phoenix, June 20, 1993. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns coach Paul Westphal talks with reporters at America West Arena in Phoenix, June 8, 1993. The Suns face the Chicago Bulls in the first game of the NBA finals Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Troyanos) Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley passes off over the Chicago Bulls' Horace Grant, left, and Bill Cartwright during the first quarter of Game 1 in the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 9, 1993. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) Associated Press

Good friends Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls and the Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley have a quiet word before the start of Game 1 in the NBA Finals in Phoenix, June 9, 1993. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

A dejected Phoenix Suns bench watch from the sidelines during the closing minutes of Game 1 in the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 10, 1993. The Bulls beat the Suns, 100-92 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson screams down court during the fourth quarter of Game 2 in the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 11, 1993. The Bulls beat the Suns, 111-108, to go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins) Associated Press

Chicago Bulls' B.J. Armstrong guards Phoenix Suns' Kevin Johnson during the first quarter of Game 3 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 13, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark Elias) Associated Press

Chicago Bulls' Scottie Pippen (33) goes up for a shot over Phoenix Suns' Mark West in the second quarter of Game 3 in the NBA finals at Chicago, June 13, 1993. Looking on in the background is the Suns' Dan Majerle. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett) Associated Press

Three small, unidentified fans try to get a peek at their heroes through a window of the Chicago Bulls training center at Deerfield, Ill., June 14, 1993. The Bulls lost Game 3 of the NBA finals to the Phoenix Suns 129-121 in triple-overtime Sunday. The Bulls lead the series two games to one. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett) Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley after the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan hit a field goal during the closing seconds of Game 4 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 16, 1993. The Bulls won 111-105 to take at 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' Scottie Pippen shoots over pressure from Phoenix Suns Richard Dumas in the first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 16, 1993. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

Anthony Williams can't find many takers for his 3-peat T-shirts outside the Chicago Stadium, June 18, 1993, after the Phoenix Suns defeated the Bulls in Game 5, 108-98. The NBA finals moves to Phoenix for Game 6 on Sunday. The Bulls lead the series 3-2. (AP Photo/John Zich) Associated Press

Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls dunks over Oliver Miller of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 18, 1993. Suns' Dan Majerle (9) looks on. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan, top, passes to teammate Scottie Pippen, bottom, over Phoenix Sun's Kevin Johnson in Game 5 of the NBA finals at Chicago, June 18, 1993. (AP Photo/Mark Elias) Associated Press

A smiling Dan Majerle of the Phoenix Suns stands next to teammate Kevin Johnson during the closing minutes of the Suns? 108-98 win over the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Chicago on Friday, June 18, 1993. The win sends the tea. (AP Photo/John Swart) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' John Paxson gets mobbed after his 3-point shot with 3.9 seconds left in the game over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. The Bulls went on to beat the Suns 99-98 to win their third consecutive NBA title. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' Horace Grant blocks the last-second shot attempt by the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Johnson during the closing seconds of Game 6 of the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. The Bulls went on to beat the Suns, 99-98, to win a 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds left for the win. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns coach Paul Westphal directs his team during the third quarter of Game 6 with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins) Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns' Charles Barkley (34) goes to the hoop against the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan during the first quarter of Game 6 of the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' Scottie Pippen gets doused with champagne in the locker room after the Bulls beat the Suns 99-98 win their third consecutive NBA title at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. (AP Photo/Scott Troyanos) Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan enjoys a cigar and some champagne after Game 6 of the NBA finals at Phoenix, June 20, 1993. The Bulls beat the Suns 99-98 to win their third consecutive NBA title. (AP Photo/Scott Troyanos) Associated Press

