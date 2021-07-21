Photos: Phoenix Suns fall short in Finals, Bucks win in Game 6

Share Facebook

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is double teamed by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and guard Chris Paul during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) defends during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives pst Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles under the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) works the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes (7) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) as he is fouled during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, and forward Jae Crowder during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker battles against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, right, during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) loses control of the ball between Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and forward Frank Kaminsky during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Associated Press

