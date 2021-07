SUN CITY, AZ — Phoenix Suns superfan Edie Buxton is excited to "rally the Valley" during the NBA finals!

The Sun City resident will be 98 years young next Monday.

Her kids said Buxton has been a Suns fan for years. They recall visiting the arena several times with their mom and even going to a few games.

Her family says Buxton is such a huge fan that she can barely watch games when the Suns are “down.”

Some of her favorite players have been Steve Nash, Dan Majerle, and Charles Barkley.