Phoenix Suns merchandise sales over the roof, even piñatas

PHOENIX — Suns merchandise is flying off store shelves and selling out at some stores after the Phoenix Suns big win in Los Angeles.

Many fans have been waiting almost three decades for this moment and they're eager to buy any of the gear from the Western Conference Champions.

“I've been waiting, waiting 28 years for this stuff,” said James Plath, a long-time Phoenix Suns fan.

But some fans are getting creative.

“Without a piñata, there’s no party and Phoenix is celebrating right now,” said Ramona Garcia, owner of Dulceryland.

Garcia says they’re making piñatas for anyone wanting to show their love for their beloved Phoenix Suns.

She says ‘Rally the Valley’ comes in different shapes and sizes, literally.

“We make them of any shape, however you want it, we’ll make it,” expressed Garcia.

Garcia says she’s getting ready to take piñata orders whether is in the shape of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton or Chris Paul, you name it.

“Making pinatas of celebrities is a tradition for us,” said Garcia.

But the demand for the Suns’ gear can be seen all over the Valley. Especially in downtown Phoenix.

“I was going to buy online but decided to come to the official store, this is the time to buy it, it’s been 28 years,” said Geralyn Sarazoza.

For Sarazoza last night's win was magical, she even watched it with her ex-husband.

Everyone has a unique way to celebrate and show their appreciation for the Phoenix Suns, after almost three decades anything is possible.