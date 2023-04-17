Phoenix Suns looking into altercation between Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are "looking into" an altercation between a fan and LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook.

The incident appears to have happened during halftime of the Suns and Clippers Game 1 Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Video circulating online shows Westbrook in a private club area of the arena telling a fan to "watch your mouth, motherf*****" after the fan had apparently taunted him. Westbrook and the fan were separated by a staff member as the two continued to jar at each other.

The area is commonly used by players as a shortcut to get to locker rooms and is commonly occupied by fans.

The Clippers went on to win the game 115-110. Westbrook was 3-19 shooting and finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Suns say the team is aware of the incident and that they are looking into it.