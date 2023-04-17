Watch Now
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Phoenix Suns looking into altercation between Russell Westbrook and a Suns fan

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Clippers Suns Basketball
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:15:58-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are "looking into" an altercation between a fan and LA Clippers star Russell Westbrook.

The incident appears to have happened during halftime of the Suns and Clippers Game 1 Sunday night at Footprint Center.

Video circulating online shows Westbrook in a private club area of the arena telling a fan to "watch your mouth, motherf*****" after the fan had apparently taunted him. Westbrook and the fan were separated by a staff member as the two continued to jar at each other.

The area is commonly used by players as a shortcut to get to locker rooms and is commonly occupied by fans.

The Clippers went on to win the game 115-110. Westbrook was 3-19 shooting and finished with 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Suns say the team is aware of the incident and that they are looking into it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a trip for two to New York City by watching Tamron Hall