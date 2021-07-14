Phoenix Suns fans name newborn son after Devin Booker

PHOENIX — Devin Booker is making a big impact on the Valley -- so much so that a family in Phoenix named their newborn son after him!

Banner Health says Devin Gray Lugo was born on June 27 to parents Griselda and Samuel, who are both lifelong Phoenix Suns fans.

“I wanted to name my son Phoenix after the team since all of the players have been incredible to watch from Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder but my wife and I both thought Devin would be a better fit for our son since Devin has done so much for the community and is embracing his Hispanic roots,” said Samuel.

