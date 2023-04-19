Phoenix Suns fans loving their team swag as two players make top selling jersey list

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have some great stats on the court, but it looks like their numbers in the Team Shop are pretty good too!

Two players made the NBA's 'Top Selling Jersey List.' Kevin Durant comes in at #6 on the list, followed by Devin Booker.

These numbers are based on sales from NBAStore.com from the second half of the season. The Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade back in February.

The Phoenix Suns as a whole are also doing good when it comes to selling their merchandise online. The team ranks #4 on the list of 'Top-Selling NBA Merchandise.'

That list is also based on sales from NBAStore.com from the second half of the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers took the top spot for team merchandise with Lebron James coming in at #1 for the top-selling jersey.