Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Phoenix Suns drop Game 4 against Milwaukee, series now tied 2-2

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to drive around Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 23:54:39-04

MILWAUKEE, WI — Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series.

Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists.

His streak of two straight 40-point games ended but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard.

Devin Booker had 42 for Phoenix despite sitting most of the fourth quarter because of foul trouble.

The Suns now host Game 5 on Saturday, at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15