Phoenix Suns announce G League team named 'Valley Suns' will play at Mullett Arena

TEMPE, AZ — The Phoenix Suns announced more details on its new G Leauge team that will play in Tempe.

The Suns announced the team will be called the Valley Suns and will play at Mullett Arena.

“The Valley Suns is the community’s team and will provide fans an energetic and family-friendly atmosphere while developing aspiring talent on and off the court,” said Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Valley Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “We’re excited to launch the new G League team with a name and identity chosen by our fans and inspired by the unique desert landscape that we call home.”

The NBA G League effectively serves as a minor league for the NBA. According to the team, more than half of current NBA players have G League experience, while eight NBA head coaches were G League coaches first. It is also where the league will test potential new rules for the game.

The Suns say the logo is a spherical sun with the letters V and S coming together. The triangles are meant to represent the mountain peaks that surround the Valley.

The team will continue to use the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury orange and purple colors.

“We are excited for Mullett Arena to be the home of the Valley Suns,” said General Manager of Mullett Arena Amber Musgrave. “We are dedicated to creating memorable experiences for the community and look forward to extending the ‘Mullett Magic’ beyond our Sun Devil Athletic events, concerts, comedy and family shows to now include the Valley Suns.”

More than 12,000 fans submitted ideas for the G League team name during an online contest, including dozens that suggested Valley Suns. One of those fans was randomly selected and won season tickets to the 2024-2025 Valley Suns season.

Exact dates for the Valley Suns games next season have not been announced.

Anyone interested in more information including tickets and merchandise announcements can click here.

This announcement comes months after the previous owner of the Arizona Coyotes said the Tucson Roadrunners would be moving to Mullett Arena during a press conference. In the days after, the team and the NHL said the organization is currently unsure if it will stay in Tucson or move to the Valley.