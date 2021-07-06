Watch
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett make friendly wager over outcome of NBA finals

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 06, 2021
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is “betting big” on the Suns.

She and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett have made a friendly wager over the outcome of the NBA finals.

Whoever loses must wear the opposing team's jersey in public and send a package of local treats to the winner.

Mayor Gallego tweeted out a video saying she is confident the Suns will prevail.

“This is not a challenge for those weak of heart!” said Gallego. “We want to respectfully make the point that the winning city truly dominates this world-class competition.”

The mayors will settle-up immediately following the conclusion of the series.

