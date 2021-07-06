Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett make friendly wager over outcome of NBA finals

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is “betting big” on the Suns.

She and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett have made a friendly wager over the outcome of the NBA finals.

The bet is ON! @CityofPhoenixAZ Mayor Kate Gallego and I agreed the loser of the #NBAFinals has to publicly wear the winning team's jersey and send a package of local goodies to the winner.



I hope Mayor Gallego looks good in GREEN... GO Milwaukee @Bucks!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/OrgMz8UsDR — Mayor Tom Barrett (@MayorOfMKE) July 6, 2021

Whoever loses must wear the opposing team's jersey in public and send a package of local treats to the winner.

Mayor Gallego tweeted out a video saying she is confident the Suns will prevail.

Couldn’t be more excited for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals tonight! @MayorOfMKE, I’m betting on the @Suns & as a friendly challenge, let’s have the losing Mayor wear the winning teams jersey to their next council meeting?



Looking forward to a great series and Go Suns! pic.twitter.com/KTquroue3l — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) July 6, 2021

“This is not a challenge for those weak of heart!” said Gallego. “We want to respectfully make the point that the winning city truly dominates this world-class competition.”

The mayors will settle-up immediately following the conclusion of the series.