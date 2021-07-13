Phoenix artist painted Suns players on city buses in 1993

PHOENIX — The artist behind downtown Phoenix's eye-catching Prince mural was also involved in a Suns project to celebrate the team's 25th anniversary.

In 1993, Maggie Keane was hired to paint Suns players on several Phoenix city buses.

"I usually call it my 15 minutes of fame. And it was very exciting when I'd see a bus of mine go by--there's my bus! It was so much fun," she said. "The Charles Barkley bus was the first one I painted."

She said it took about three weeks. It was her first time using an airbrush.

"We traced it in. We had to tape everything off that wasn't going to get painted, including the window and then that film went over it. And then just worked off a photograph from there," she said.

She also painted players Dan Majerle, Tom Chambers and part of Kevin Johnson.

"It was very exciting, something that drew the town together."

The Suns that year won the Western Conference Finals. Barkley and the team lost to the Bulls in the NBA Finals.

Keane said she's happy to see the team bounce back after all these years.

"It's been really fun to see that they're doing so well," said Keane.