People who get vaccine at Fiserv Forum clinic in MKE can win tickets to Bucks v. Suns Game 4

Posted at 5:01 PM, Jul 11, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Fans who get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milwaukee clinic before Wednesday's Suns vs. Bucks home game have a chance to win tickets to that night's game.

The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that two tickets will be awarded ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tickets have become quite valuable, with those on the market running hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, July 14 from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at Fiserv Forum Plaza, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Other details from the city:

  • Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available
  • Individuals under 18 will need parent or guardian consent
  • No appointment necessary
  • Vaccinated individuals will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine for observation
  • Each individual who receives their vaccination will be able to scan a QR code to enter to win two free tickets to that night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals
  • Random ticket drawing will be held at 7:45 p.m.
  • The winner will receive notification via phone and upon confirmation will receive their digital tickets via email
