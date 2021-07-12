People who get vaccine at Fiserv Forum clinic in MKE can win tickets to Bucks v. Suns Game 4

MILWAUKEE — Fans who get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milwaukee clinic before Wednesday's Suns vs. Bucks home game have a chance to win tickets to that night's game.
The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that two tickets will be awarded ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tickets have become quite valuable, with those on the market running hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, July 14 from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at Fiserv Forum Plaza, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203.
Other details from the city:
- Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available
- Individuals under 18 will need parent or guardian consent
- No appointment necessary
- Vaccinated individuals will be required to wait 15 minutes after their vaccine for observation
- Each individual who receives their vaccination will be able to scan a QR code to enter to win two free tickets to that night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals
- Random ticket drawing will be held at 7:45 p.m.
- The winner will receive notification via phone and upon confirmation will receive their digital tickets via email