People who get vaccine at Fiserv Forum clinic in MKE can win tickets to Bucks v. Suns Game 4

MILWAUKEE — Fans who get their shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milwaukee clinic before Wednesday's Suns vs. Bucks home game have a chance to win tickets to that night's game.

The City of Milwaukee announced Friday that two tickets will be awarded ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Tickets have become quite valuable, with those on the market running hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

The vaccination clinic will be open Wednesday, July 14 from 6 – 7:45 p.m. at Fiserv Forum Plaza, located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203.

Other details from the city: