Nuggets’ Jokic reportedly fined $25k, but won’t be suspended for Game 4 vs. Suns

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will be fined $25k – but won’t be suspended – for his role in a scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Nikola Jokic react to a sideline scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia that ended in Jokic receiving a technical foul during the Nuggets' Game 4 loss.
Posted at 2:46 PM, May 08, 2023
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will be fined $25,000 – but won't be suspended – for his role in a sideline scuffle with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Sunday night’s Game 4, according to ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

During the second quarter of that game, Jokic chased a ball into the courtside seats. He tried to grab the ball from Ishbia – presumably to quickly inbound it while a Suns player was on the ground – but Ishbia held onto the ball.

In the exchange, Jokic extended his forearm and made contact with Ishbia, who fell backward into his seat.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Ishbia dramatized the physical contact.

“I was hoping they’d give [Ishbia] a flopping charge,” Malone said. “That’s probably the only fine I could imagine. [...] Nikola was just trying to get the ball. I felt the embellishment was almost comical from my standpoint.”

Both Malone and Jokic said after Sunday’s game that Ishbia shouldn’t be treated differently than any other fan, and that he interfered with the flow of the game by holding onto the ball.

"The fan put his hand on me first," Jokic said. "I thought the league was supposed to protect [players] but maybe I'm wrong."

Ishbia, for his part, wrote on social media Monday morning that he doesn't believe Jokic should be punished.

"Suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right," he wrote.

The Suns and Nuggets are tied 2-2 in the series after the Suns won two games at home. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.

