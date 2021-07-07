NBA Finals freebies: Chipotle, Taco Bell and more offering fans free food

Phoenix is hoping for more Suns wins during the NBA Finals, but you can win, too!

ATL Wings is offering fans three free wings by downloading the Phoenix Suns app. They must be redeemed within 24 hours, the Suns said Tuesday night.

WIN(G)S!!!!!



Claim your 3 free wings on the Suns app and head to a @ATLWingsAZ location in the next 24 hours to redeem!



Taco Bell is offering fans a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco as part of its Taco Bell Comebacks promotion.

“If a team comes back after trailing at halftime to win an NBA Finals game,” you can get a free taco with no purchase necessary. You can also download the Taco Bell rewards app to get early access to the freebie and other offers.

Chipotle is offering at least $1 million worth of free burritos to fans who watch the Finals games on TV.

Fans in Phoenix can look for hidden keywords at the end of Chipotle’s commercials during the series. The keyword can be texted to 888-222 for a chance to win a free burrito.

Chipotle will offer a certain amount of burritos during each game: 10,000 burritos for Game 2, 20,000 burritos for Game 3, 30,000 for Game 4, and more if the series continues.

Did we miss other NBA Finals freebies and deals? Send them to share@abc15.com.