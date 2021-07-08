LIVE UPDATES: Phoenix Suns take on Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Finals Game 2

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Buckets tonight!
Our hometown team has taken down the L.A. Lakers, swept the Denver Nuggets, and made it past the L.A. Clippers to get to the 2021 Finals, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.
In Game 1 Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105.
Here are the latest developments:
Thursday, 10:58 a.m.
NEWEST SUNS FAN: this @Suns fan went into labor during Game 1 of the @NBA Finals.— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 8, 2021
Please help welcome Bear Saint Bouchy, 8 lbs. 10 oz born hours after the Suns won Game 1.
Bear’s father was born in 1993, the last time the Suns were in the Finals! @abc15 #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/166WSkA0ev
Thursday, 9:57 a.m.
Hey @Suns my son’s Jr. Suns @ymca basketball team is hoping for a like.— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 8, 2021
They were wondering how y’all can see their excitement because they already know ‘SUNS IN FOUR.’
6-8 year olds. @DevinBook @CJC9BOSS @CP3 #RallyTheValley #abc15 #Sunsin4 pic.twitter.com/uCJpcgr8EY
Thursday, 8:37 a.m.
This is AWESOME! Father and son re-create photo from the last time the Suns were in the #NBAFinals - 1993 on the left, 2021 on the right. Thank you to @abc15 viewer Carlos Cicero for sharing this photo with your son Aaron! #RallyTheValley Go @Suns!! pic.twitter.com/GOqzEfrJuC— Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) July 8, 2021
Thursday, 7:28 a.m.
Having fun covering the Phoenix @Suns this morning! Live outside the arena… Can’t wait for game 2 tonight! @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uPctF6g76R— Marc Thompson (@marcthompson) July 8, 2021
Thursday, 6:47 a.m.
We love to see it! @NickCiletti talking live with @Suns super fan #MrOrange on @abc15 this morning. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/llS5unr4qB— Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) July 8, 2021
Thursday, 6:06 a.m.
Everything you need to know about traffic/commuting downtown for the game! #abc15 https://t.co/zYQpZmKkiJ— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 8, 2021
Too far? 🤷🏻♀️ #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/gvc6Sn3OLD— Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) July 8, 2021
Wednesday, 8:21 p.m.
Wisconsin terms for #Suns fans going to Milwaukee:— Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) July 8, 2021
Ya or Youbetcha: I agree
Ya Hey Dere: Hello
Bubbler: Drinking Fountain
Pop: Soda
Crappie: (pr CRAH-pee) this is a fish
Sconnie: Native Wisconsinite
Aw Cry: (short for Criminy) I'm frustrated
Wednesday, 4:59 p.m.
CONFIRMED: Flip phones are still in #Suns #RallyTheValley #FlippyThePhoney pic.twitter.com/ES0d2Dyjo1— Justin Fuller (@jfuller20) July 7, 2021
That’s awesome! Welcome to The Valley from NM!— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2021
Wednesday 4 p.m.
@Suns birthday surprise!— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021
I met Jason Bell outside the Suns arena before Game 1, his friends all pitched in to buy him tickets.
He thought he was opening a box of shoes. @abc15
Video courtesy: Jason Bell
Watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/PhzrqSUHVW
Wednesday 3 p.m.
This @Suns fan says he has ‘no regrets’ selling his car for tickets to the @NBA finals game 1.— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021
We caught up with Donovan Heykoop, who wasn’t even alive for the last run in the NBA Finals.
This @uarizona graduate now hopes to make it to game 2. @abc15 #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/DfxhoOT2LI
SUNS STORIES INCOMING: I’m loving all these stories being sent to @abc15 from Suns fans. @DevinBook meet Booker, the 🐶 @Suns fans are seriously the best! pic.twitter.com/lFMk1cEOfm— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021
Wednesday 12:45 p.m.
“Everything... He threw me in the fire... He gave me a chance to get out there and make mistakes, play through mistakes.” Devin Booker on what his early seasons playing for Earl Watson meant for his career.— clayton klapper (@claytonklapper) July 7, 2021
Wednesday 12:30 p.m.
"I’ve never had a problem with a coach since grade school... Just let me know what I’ve gotta do." Booker on his relationship with Monty Williams. #Suns— ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) July 7, 2021
Wednesday 12 p.m.
Wednesday @suns practice. Heading toward game two pic.twitter.com/dTkdIo3UXr— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 7, 2021