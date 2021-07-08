LIVE UPDATES: Phoenix Suns take on Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Finals Game 2

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Buckets tonight!

Our hometown team has taken down the L.A. Lakers, swept the Denver Nuggets, and made it past the L.A. Clippers to get to the 2021 Finals, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.

In Game 1 Chris Paul had 32 points and nine assists, Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns beat the returning Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks 118-105.

Here are the latest developments:

Thursday, 10:58 a.m.

NEWEST SUNS FAN: this @Suns fan went into labor during Game 1 of the @NBA Finals.



Please help welcome Bear Saint Bouchy, 8 lbs. 10 oz born hours after the Suns won Game 1.



Bear’s father was born in 1993, the last time the Suns were in the Finals! @abc15 #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/166WSkA0ev — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 8, 2021

Thursday, 9:57 a.m.

Thursday, 8:37 a.m.

This is AWESOME! Father and son re-create photo from the last time the Suns were in the #NBAFinals - 1993 on the left, 2021 on the right. Thank you to @abc15 viewer Carlos Cicero for sharing this photo with your son Aaron! #RallyTheValley Go @Suns!! pic.twitter.com/GOqzEfrJuC — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) July 8, 2021

Thursday, 7:28 a.m.

Having fun covering the Phoenix @Suns this morning! Live outside the arena… Can’t wait for game 2 tonight! @abc15 pic.twitter.com/uPctF6g76R — Marc Thompson (@marcthompson) July 8, 2021

Thursday, 6:47 a.m.

Thursday, 6:06 a.m.

Everything you need to know about traffic/commuting downtown for the game! #abc15 https://t.co/zYQpZmKkiJ — Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 8, 2021

Wednesday, 8:21 p.m.

Wisconsin terms for #Suns fans going to Milwaukee:



Ya or Youbetcha: I agree



Ya Hey Dere: Hello



Bubbler: Drinking Fountain



Pop: Soda



Crappie: (pr CRAH-pee) this is a fish



Sconnie: Native Wisconsinite



Aw Cry: (short for Criminy) I'm frustrated — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) July 8, 2021

Wednesday, 4:59 p.m.

That’s awesome! Welcome to The Valley from NM! — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2021

Wednesday 4 p.m.

@Suns birthday surprise!



I met Jason Bell outside the Suns arena before Game 1, his friends all pitched in to buy him tickets.



He thought he was opening a box of shoes. @abc15



Video courtesy: Jason Bell



Watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/PhzrqSUHVW — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021

Wednesday 3 p.m.

This @Suns fan says he has ‘no regrets’ selling his car for tickets to the @NBA finals game 1.



We caught up with Donovan Heykoop, who wasn’t even alive for the last run in the NBA Finals.



This @uarizona graduate now hopes to make it to game 2. @abc15 #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/DfxhoOT2LI — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021

SUNS STORIES INCOMING: I’m loving all these stories being sent to @abc15 from Suns fans. @DevinBook meet Booker, the 🐶 @Suns fans are seriously the best! pic.twitter.com/lFMk1cEOfm — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) July 7, 2021

Wednesday 12:45 p.m.

“Everything... He threw me in the fire... He gave me a chance to get out there and make mistakes, play through mistakes.” Devin Booker on what his early seasons playing for Earl Watson meant for his career. — clayton klapper (@claytonklapper) July 7, 2021

Wednesday 12:30 p.m.

"I’ve never had a problem with a coach since grade school... Just let me know what I’ve gotta do." Booker on his relationship with Monty Williams. #Suns — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) July 7, 2021

Wednesday 12 p.m.