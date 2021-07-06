LIVE UPDATES: Phoenix Suns ready to take on Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Finals Game 1

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, looking to take down the Milwaukee Bucks in their series opener at home on Tuesday night.
Catch all the NBA Finals action beginning with Game 1 Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ABC15!
Our hometown team has taken down the L.A. Lakers, swept the Denver Nuggets, and made it past the L.A. Clippers to get to the 2021 Finals, led by Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.
So how will Game 1 shake out in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday night? We're tracking the latest with our live coverage below.
Tuesday, 7:28 a.m.
Game day! Phoenix Suns Arena looking ready and locked in for tonight’s game! Tip off … 6pm on @abc15 #rallythevalley pic.twitter.com/kpKAaXP4QM— Justin Pazera (@justinpazera) July 6, 2021
Tuesday, 5:33 a.m.
Tuesday, 5:28 a.m.
It’s game day!! And we are READY 🧡💜 @Suns #NBAFinals coverage starts early with @abc15 mornings 4:30-7. Who’s ready? Game starts at 6 tonight.— Allison Rodriguez (@ARodTV) July 6, 2021
Stream: https://t.co/Q7LUJLM4z8 pic.twitter.com/zaQ6DOGx2d
Monday, 7:47 p.m.
Less than 24 hours. We’re ready for you!— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 6, 2021
𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/JtHMmcXjpG
Monday, 5:38 p.m.
From the logo!@DevinBook x @CJC9BOSS pic.twitter.com/RHAGpMNf10— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 6, 2021
Monday, 1:12 p.m.
Devin Booker said he has Suns fans come up to him and talk about the last time the team was in the Finals with Barkley. His shirt is a tribute to that team pic.twitter.com/BwhRw1Qq5q— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) July 5, 2021
Monday, 12:05 p.m.
@DeandreAyton and @FrankKaminsky at @suns practice pic.twitter.com/4l7FdRjqAN— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 5, 2021
Monday, 12:02 p.m.
@DevinBook and @mikal_bridges at @suns practice pic.twitter.com/oyihK9JFUq— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 5, 2021
Monday, 12:01 p.m.
@suns media day practice pic.twitter.com/dCatnHdxyY— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 5, 2021
Monday, 11:15 a.m.
The Valley 2021 #NBAFinals shirts and hats are very popular at the @Suns team shop #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/TDeXS5fWgs— Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) July 5, 2021
Monday, 11:10 a.m.
In case you still thought it was a dream #RallyTheValley #LockedIn pic.twitter.com/4HRAnmOMF3— Adam Waltz (@Adam_Waltz) July 5, 2021
Monday, 10:37 a.m.
ok @ChaseEdmonds22 ... it's NBA Finals time. The @Suns knocked out the defending champs @Lakers , swept the @nuggets and ousted the @LAClippers . Time for your analysis... on @abc15 . Game 1 is tomorrow... postgame show follows... and bring @isaiahsimmons25 with you!— Craig Fouhy (@FouhyOnSports) July 5, 2021
Monday, 10:16 a.m.
More to do. More to come.— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 5, 2021
𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 | #RallyTheValley
See you tomorrow @phxarena
🎟https://t.co/UVc0tJUQ1G pic.twitter.com/RJldiQKY5o