Is your Phoenix Suns ticket a fake? Don't lose your money to scammers

PHOENIX — If you're looking for Suns tickets, scammers are looking for you.

We've warned about how you could lose thousands buying fraud tickets.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says scammers could be printing tickets at home or selling copies of tickets already sold.

RELATED: Phoenix Suns fans bite the bullet, spend big for NBA Finals tickets

Protect yourself by sticking with legitimate known sellers and reseller sites.

Avoid individuals selling on Craigslist, eBay, or other marketplace sites especially if they will not meet with you.

Never wire money or pay with a gift card.

Use a credit card anytime you can so you get protection if there is a dispute later.

If prices are too low, it's a sign this one may be a scam.

If you do buy from an individual, try meeting the person at the Suns' ticket office.

FULL COVERAGE: Phoenix Suns in NBA Finals

Make sure the tickets are real before handing over any money.

If you do have an issue, let us know and file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

