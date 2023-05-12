Is fashion forward the new NBA way? Behind the Suns' fashion

PHOENIX — The world of sports and fashion is colliding at the Footprint Center.

Before every playoff game, the Phoenix Suns arrive for the 'Tunnel Walk', showcasing their unique looks.

"These guys are looked at not only as sports superheroes but now fashion superheroes," Brandon Williams said.

Williams is among the stylists who work with NBA athletes to curate their looks.

He says the trends are shifting with athletes showing more personality with their looks.

Stylist Megan Ann Wilson agreed, "You can really express yourself. Off the court is where it comes alive."

Wilson has worked with several NBA stars.

She and Williams say one of the significant trends right now is a more laid-back look, something Devin Booker embraces.

"You got people like D-Book who love to keep it classic," Williams described.

Wilson says it's a unique look so "You already know he's coming, even before you might recognize him."

Wilson and Williams are behind the scenes in making these looks come alive.

"To be in a space with top-tier athletes," Williams said. "What's a cooler job than that?"

You can check out some of their work on their social media pages.