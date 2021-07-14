Fountain Hills fountain to be lit in orange and purple in honor of the Phoenix Suns

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The iconic water fountain in Fountain Hills will be lit in orange and purple on Wednesday night in honor of the Phoenix Suns, who currently lead the Milwaukee Bucks 2-1 in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Located in the center of Fountain Park, the water fountain turns on every hour on the hour between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and shoots water some 330 feet into the air for 15 minutes. By comparison, Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park averages 130 feet in the air.

On game days, the water fountain will be lit in purple and orange from 8 p.m. - 9:15 p.m., the Town said. That means the fountain will turn on and shoot water into the air for 15 minutes at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Time to #rallythevalley here in Fountain Hills! Lighting the Fountain purple and orange in support of the @suns Visible on game nights, every hour on the hour, for 15 minutes. Wed July 14 Sat July 17 *Tues July 20 @KTAR923 @azfamily @FOX10Phoenix @12News @abc15 #Suns #booBucks pic.twitter.com/4SPDgOHdqf — Fountain Hills AZ (@fhazgov) July 13, 2021

The fountain was built in 1970 and "is a celebration of life and water where it is most appreciated – in the middle of the desert," according to the Town of Fountain Hills website.

When the fountain turns on, it uses 7,000 gallons of water every minute. During special events, such as St. Patrick's Day, the fountain is dyed green and the fountain can reach as high as 560 feet in the air.

If you're not able to make it, there is an Earth Cam live stream of the fountain at www.experiencefountainhills.org. If it's too windy (10 mph or more), the fountain pump may automatically shut off.

IF YOU GO:

Fountain Park

12925 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268