For Suns, Paul's feel-good Finals story ends in frustration

Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives pst Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 9:37 PM, Jul 20, 2021
PHOENIX — Chris Paul’s feel-good story with the Phoenix Suns was denied the storybook ending he craved.

One of the NBA’s most accomplished players finally got to the sport’s biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old.

He’s an 11-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection, 9-time All-Defensive selection and often referred to as the ‘Point God’ for his near-perfect profile as an elite point guard.

But he still lacks a championship. He led the Suns with 26 points in Game 6, but it wasn't enough. The Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 105-98 in Game 6 Tuesday night as the Bucks won the series 4-2.

