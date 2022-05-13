Watch
Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hangs on the rim over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, after scoring during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:54 PM, May 12, 2022
PHOENIX — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix.

The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season-low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series.

Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.

