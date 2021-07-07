Devin Booker wins season-long NBA Community Assist Award for local outreach

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is the 2020-21 season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner!

The Suns announced Booker's big award win Wednesday morning after the Suns won Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

Booker was reportedly selected by fans and an NBA executive panel for "his exceptional community outreach in the greater Phoenix area over the past several months," according to a press release.

He reportedly donated $500,000 to five Arizona community groups to improve the lives of youth and families through the Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative. The program has committed a total of $2.5 million over the course of five years to groups including Arizona Autism United, Central Arizona Shelter Services, YMCA of Southern Arizona, GAP Ministries, Elevate Phoenix, Special Olympics Arizona, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, UMOM New Day Centers and Ability 360.

He was named a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in 2020, offered COVID-19 relief, holiday shopping sprees, guest-coached for wheelchair and youth basketball programs, and visits Phoenix Children's Hospital annually.

The Suns and NBA will recognize the huge accomplishment before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which airs Thursday at 6 p.m. on ABC15. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente, a sponsor of the award, will provide additional financial contributions to the Devin Booker Starting Five Initiative.

Booker also received the monthly Community Assist Award during the month of May.

