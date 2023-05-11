Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul reportedly both out in Suns Game 6 vs. Nuggets

PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are both reportedly out for Thursday night's Game 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Ayton is reportedly out, according to the Athletic, after suffering a rib injury in Game 5's loss in Denver.

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

Paul continues to rehab from a groin injury and will also be out Thursday.

The Suns will be short-handed as they try to avoid elimination at home Thursday night against the Nuggets, who lead the series 3-2.