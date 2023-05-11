Watch Now
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul reportedly both out in Suns Game 6 vs. Nuggets

Suns face elimination, trail 3-2 in series
Deandre Ayton Chris Paul
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, talks with center Deandre Ayton during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Deandre Ayton Chris Paul
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 16:13:36-04

PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are both reportedly out for Thursday night's Game 6 matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Ayton is reportedly out, according to the Athletic, after suffering a rib injury in Game 5's loss in Denver.

Paul continues to rehab from a groin injury and will also be out Thursday.

The Suns will be short-handed as they try to avoid elimination at home Thursday night against the Nuggets, who lead the series 3-2.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!