Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

"Classic Chris" stellar down stretch, Suns beat Pels 110-99

Pelicans Suns Basketball
Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives as New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones defends during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pelicans Suns Basketball
Pelicans Suns Basketball
Posted at 4:27 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 07:28:54-04

PHOENIX — Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points during a brilliant fourth-quarter shooting display and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99 on Sunday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

The top-seeded Suns needed Paul's big finish despite dominating most of the game.

The Pelicans shook off the slow start, cutting a 23-point deficit to 79-71 by the end of the third.

New Orleans kept hitting shots in the fourth, but that's when Paul took over, hitting three 3-pointers and a layup in 2 1/2 minutes in a flurry that kept the Pelicans chasing.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Devin Booker added 25 points for the Suns. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 25 points.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems