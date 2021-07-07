City of Scottsdale declares July 'Phoenix Suns Month'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Mayor of Scottsdale is making its case that his city has the most Phoenix Suns spirit after declaring the month of July 2021 “Phoenix Suns Month.”

"We’re at the center of the basketball universe and Scottsdale has so many fans where we want to Rally the Valley,” said Mayor David Ortega. “We love the excitement, and Scottsdale, and my proclamation says we’re all in.”

Ortega says he knows everyone in his city and around the state will be glued to the NBA Finals rooting for the Suns to bring home the title.

He says the team's chemistry and skill make each game exciting to watch and gives him confidence that the Suns will triumph.

“I think we’re going to come out on top and we’re just going to play game by game. And I know that the fans, wherever you are, at home or in the arena, really make the difference,” Ortega said. “Let’s win this for everybody.”