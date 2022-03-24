Chris Paul listed as ‘probable’ vs Denver Nuggets Thursday night

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul has reportedly been listed as probable for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Paul has been sidelined with a fractured thumb since just before the NBA All-Star break.

Paul’s original timeline to return was expected to be just before the start of the NBA Playoffs. Thursday’s return would give him more time than expected (9 games remaining) to get back into game shape.

Devin Booker and the Suns showed no sign of slowing down in Paul’s absence. The team went 11-4 during the stretch and the team also has the chance to clinch the best record in the NBA with a win tonight.

The Suns sit at 59-14, and should finish the season with the best record in franchise history.