Chris Paul listed as ‘probable’ vs Denver Nuggets Thursday night

Chris Paul
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul talks to his teammates as he dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chris Paul
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 15:02:27-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns PG Chris Paul has reportedly been listed as probable for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Paul has been sidelined with a fractured thumb since just before the NBA All-Star break.

Paul’s original timeline to return was expected to be just before the start of the NBA Playoffs. Thursday’s return would give him more time than expected (9 games remaining) to get back into game shape.

Devin Booker and the Suns showed no sign of slowing down in Paul’s absence. The team went 11-4 during the stretch and the team also has the chance to clinch the best record in the NBA with a win tonight.

The Suns sit at 59-14, and should finish the season with the best record in franchise history.

