Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns

Paul Sancya/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, center, fights for a rebound with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and center Brook Lopez, right, during the first half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jul 15, 2021
PHOENIX — Chris Paul has caught the turnover bug at a very inopportune time for the Phoenix Suns.

Paul has had 15 turnovers through the past three games, including a crucial one in the final minute of the Suns' 109-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Paul's nearly flawless play is a huge reason the Suns are back in the finals for the first time since 1993.

But his ballhandling problems are also a big reason they'll go back to Phoenix with the series tied 2-2 after winning the first two games in Arizona. Game 5 is Saturday in Phoenix.

