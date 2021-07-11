Chipotle to hide 20,000 free burritos in Game 3 advertisement

Chipotle will hide 20,000 free burritos in their advertisement during the NBA Finals game Sunday.

They will hide a keyword at the end of the advertisement, and if you spot it and send it to 888-222, you will unlock a free burrito while supplies last.

“The final games of the basketball season are arguably some of the most entertaining moments of the year,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “Along with the high-profile player matchups, off-court storylines, and fan interactions, our hidden code giveaway creates another ‘game within the game’ and elevates the viewing experience for our fans during breaks in the action.”

The giveaway will continue for the rest of the finals.

The Suns will play the Bucks in Milwaukee at 5 p.m.