Watch
SportsBasketballPhoenix Suns

Actions

Bucks upgrade Giannis to questionable for NBA Finals opener

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:58:01-04

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo's status to questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The change in the injury report Tuesday afternoon gives more hope that the two-time MVP can return from a hyperextended left knee to face the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he landed after leaping to defend a lob pass to Atlanta's Clint Capela. He missed the final two games of that series.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday that Antetokounmpo was doing work on the court and making progress in his recovery, but provided no other details

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals only on ABC15