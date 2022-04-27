Bridges, Paul lead Suns past Pelicans 112-97 for 3-2 lead

PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 22 points and 11 assists and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 112-97 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference first-round series.

The Suns never trailed but also never totally pulled away against the feisty Pelicans. Phoenix improved to 50-0 this season when leading after three quarters.

Bridges closed the Suns’ scoring with two emphatic dunks in the final minute. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points to lead the Pelicans.

"Last year, we did not make it and this year we have a better team. A stronger team. I think we can win the 'ship this year,” said Lindsey Bartlett at the Suns rally beach party outside the Footprint Center.

Dancers were at the rally beach pumping up the crowd. The fans also getting involved.

Eddie Lopez was leading the charge.

"It's just one of those things, you know? You come to these games. You've got to be hyped. The Suns are not going to win by themselves. It's a team effort. It's a team by the team and by the fans. We have to be hyped just as much as them,” said Lopez.

Sharnay Peterman is confident the NBA championship trophy will find its way to the Valley.

"I feel like we can still get it. I feel like we will win here and when we get back over there and we are going to win it there,” said Peterman.