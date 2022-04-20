Watch
Booker suffers mild hamstring strain, return unknown

Christian Petersen
<p>Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. (Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:56 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 15:45:18-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are holding their breath as the team awaits word on whether Devin Booker will play Friday.

During Tuesday's game in Phoenix against the New Orleans Pelicans, Booker sustained a mild right hamstring strain, Suns officials announced Wednesday after an MRI.

There is no timetable for Booker's return.

Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, CJ McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Suns 125-114 in Game 2, evening the series in their Western Conference first-round matchup.

Booker was spectacular in the first half with 31 points before leaving with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter.

Game 3 is Friday in New Orleans.

