Book or win a stay at this Phoenix Suns-themed hotel room

Phoenix Suns fans can win a stay in a Suns-themed hotel room during the NBA Finals.

Located at Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass Hotel, the room is outfitted with signed jerseys, Suns memorabilia, and even a place to measure your height against Suns players. The themed room also has pieces of the original court.

Fans 21 and older can participate in Suns trivia games to win floor seats, autographed jerseys, gift cards, and a free stay in the Suns hotel room.

The winner must claim his or her prize in person at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel by 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

The hotel also offers guests the chance to book Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Arizona Coyotes rooms.