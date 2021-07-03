Watch
Beverley suspended for a game next season for shoving Paul

Jae C. Hong/AP
Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley leaves the arena after he was ejected from the game during the second half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Patrick Beverley
Posted at 2:20 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 17:23:36-04

Patrick Beverley has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after shoving Chris Paul in the back in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard will miss the first game of the 2021-22 regular season that he is eligible to play.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, ruled Saturday that Beverley committed an unsportsmanlike act when he came up behind Paul and forcefully shoved him as the teams went to their benches for a timeout with 5:49 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game Wednesday.

