Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, right, scores over Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Deandre Ayton, Ivica Zubac
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 00:16:08-04

PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left, giving the Phoenix Suns a thrilling 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline.

A soaring Ayton came down the lane and stuffed it through the net over L.A.’s Ivica Zubac as the crowd roared at Phoenix Suns Arena.

The referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling that the basket was good.

Game 3 is on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

