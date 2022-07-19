Ayton signs multiyear contract to stay with Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are keeping their center! Deandre Ayton has re-signed a multi-year contract with the Suns.

"Deandre is a force on both ends of the floor, who has elevated his game every year and will continue to do so," said General Manager James Jones. "DA is so important to what we do and without him we could not have reached our recent levels of success. We are excited to keep Deandre at home in the Valley where he belongs."

During the 2021-22 season, Ayton averaged 17.2 points on a career-high and franchise-record 63.4% shooting with 10.2 rebounds, ranking in the NBA's top ten in both field goal percentage and rebounds per game for the second consecutive season, according to the Suns.

"I'm happy to put free agency behind me and ready to work and compete for a championship with my teammates," said Ayton.

It's official, the Suns have re-signed @DeandreAyton. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 19, 2022

Previously, the Indiana Pacers had agreed to sign restricted free agent Deandre Ayton to a four-year, $133 million offer sheet, giving the Phoenix Suns two days to match the offer — or lose the center it selected with the top overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Suns pulled through and on Monday the deal was done.

Ayton, the first No. 1 overall pick in Suns history, was the top selection in the 2018 NBA Draft after just one season at the University of Arizona in Tucson. He became the first No. 1 pick in NBA history to be selected by a team in the same state where he played basketball in high school (Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep) and college, according to the Suns.