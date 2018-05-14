'Avengers' star Chris Hemsworth to wave green flag at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS -- Actor Chris Hemsworth will wave the green flag at the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.

Hemsworth most famously plays Thor in Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" and other Marvel movies.

He also played Formula One driver James Hunt in "Rush."

Hemsworth is waving the flag as the brand ambassador for TAG Heuer, the "Official Timepiece of the Indy 500."

"Chris is a true sporting fan who is going to embrace the IMS experience and enjoy seeing 33 cars race down the front stretch at our iconic facility," said J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president.