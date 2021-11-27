ASU's lead groundskeeper Brian Johnson retiring after 236 home games, 37 years

After 236 home games — and a 37-year-career — Brian Johnson, the lead groundskeeper for Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium plans to retire next spring.

That means Saturday's Territorial Cup between ASU and the University of Arizona will also be his last in-game design for the in-state rivalry.

One final masterpiece 🎨🔱



Congratulations on an amazing career, @bermuda419s! https://t.co/ewdABgJRCc — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 26, 2021

For his final design: Sparky, ASU's mascot, on the 50-year line with the Arizona state outline in the background and Johnson's signature in the lower right corner. On the 25-yard line, ASU's signature pitchfork hand gesture. And in the end zones, ASU's signature maroon background with "Sun Devils" and "Arizona State" written in gold.

"What a blessing to work my whole career at ASU. Thanks to all the former student workers who traveled back to help paint," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

ASU home game #236 (and last). RETIRING in the Spring after 37 years😊. What a blessing to work my whole career at ASU. Thanks to all the former student workers who traveled back to help paint. See ya at the stadium one last time tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/SV20eqmuHd — Brian Johnson (@bermuda419s) November 26, 2021

Johnson gained a local — and loyal — following on Twitter, sometimes sharing previews of the in-field design before ASU games, and also sharing in-progress photos of those designs over the years.

The Sun Devils dominated the Wildcats, 70-7, in Tucson for the 2020 Territorial Cup.