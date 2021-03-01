ASU men's basketball game versus Washington State canceled due to 'COVID-19 protocol developments'

The Monday Arizona State University men's basketball game scheduled against Washington State has been canceled due to "recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Washington State basketball program."

The university did not release further details following the announcement of the game's cancellation which was scheduled for 1 p.m. in Tempe, AZ.

Due to COVID issues within the Washington St. program, today's game will not be played. pic.twitter.com/sJQjnvtf4R — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) March 1, 2021

It is unclear what "recent COVID-19 protocol developments" caused the cancellation of the game.

The Sun Devils defeated the Washington State Cougars 77-44 while playing in the Valley Saturday night.

Arizona State is expected to play against Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m.