ASU men's basketball game versus Washington State canceled due to 'COVID-19 protocol developments'

Darryl Webb/AP
Arizona State's Luguentz Dort (0) dunks next to Washington's Sam Timmins (33) and his Arizona State's Romello White (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
The Monday Arizona State University men's basketball game scheduled against Washington State has been canceled due to "recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Washington State basketball program."

The university did not release further details following the announcement of the game's cancellation which was scheduled for 1 p.m. in Tempe, AZ.

It is unclear what "recent COVID-19 protocol developments" caused the cancellation of the game.

The Sun Devils defeated the Washington State Cougars 77-44 while playing in the Valley Saturday night.

Arizona State is expected to play against Colorado on Thursday at 7 p.m.

