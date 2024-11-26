ASU fined by Big 12 for multiple field storms that ended win against BYU

TEMPE, AZ — The Big 12 on Tuesday fined the Arizona State Sun Devils $25,000 for fans storming the field multiple times on Saturday — the first time with a tick left on the clock — in a win against BYU.

The conference said the reprimand of ASU was “in accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship,” according to a release.

“The safety of student-athletes and all game participants is our foremost priority,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday after the Big 12 levied the reprimand and fine that the school respects the conference’s decision.

“We had a donor step up to cover that fine so we’re moving forward,” Rossini added. “But it’s a call to action for any Sun Devil who was on the field, you got a responsibility to your university, get on SunAngels.org, give to our collective and let’s use that as a positive.”

