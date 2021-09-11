Watch
ASU alum Desirae Krawczyk among U.S. Open title winners

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
United States' Desirae Krawczyk and playing partner Britain's Neal Skupiski celebrate with their winners trophies after they defeat Britain's Harriet Dart and Britain's Joe Salisbury, in the mixed doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 11, 2021
Joe Salisbury won a U.S. Open doubles title for the second time in two days and Arizona State University alumni Desirae Krawczyk won her third mixed doubles Grand Slam title of the year.

The No. 2-seeded team beat Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of Argentina 7-5, 6-2.

It was the second Grand Slam title this year for the pair, who also won the French Open.

Salisbury teamed with American Rajeev Ram to win the doubles title Friday. The British player became the first man since Bob Bryan in 2010 to win the U.S. Open doubles and mixed titles in the same year.

Krawczyk also won the Wimbledon title this year with Neal Skupski. The American became the first to win three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in a year since Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in 2015.

